Video: Beautiful Bukayo Saka goal rocks Forest after their reasonable start

Nottingham Forest may have been happy with their early efforts to keep Arsenal at bay, but after a quickfire double they will now feel deflated.

Eddie Nketiah put us ahead shortly before the half-hour mark, which will have been a sore point for the visiting side, but they could have done nothing about Bukayo Saka’s effort which came in the 32nd minute.

STOP THAT, BUKAYO SAKA! 🚀 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/eC0BDyjrtP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2023

We look to have come alive after our two efforts, but it will be up to Forest to make sure they can regroup at the half-time interval before this gets too embarrassing for their side.

Patrick