Video: Beautiful Bukayo Saka goal rocks Forest after their reasonable start

Nottingham Forest may have been happy with their early efforts to keep Arsenal at bay, but after a quickfire double they will now feel deflated.

Eddie Nketiah put us ahead shortly before the half-hour mark, which will have been a sore point for the visiting side, but they could have done nothing about Bukayo Saka’s effort which came in the 32nd minute.

We look to have come alive after our two efforts, but it will be up to Forest to make sure they can regroup at the half-time interval before this gets too embarrassing for their side.

