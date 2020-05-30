Video – Beautiful occasions when Arsenal handed Man Utd a beating

There is no replacement for live football I will openly admit and I cannot wait for June 17th, however, that does not mean one has to be starved of football in its entirety.

There is an abundance of old games to watch on the likes of Youtube, especially compilation videos.

It is a bit meaningless watching entire replays of games because the truth is that outside the defining moments the rest of the game is boring because we know the score already.

That is why this video from the clubs’ official youtube channel is such a beauty. They have put together five times that Arsenal slapped Man Utd.