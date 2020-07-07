Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Bellerin magic deserved a goal but Lacazette fails to hit the net

Hector Bellerin was much derided before this game kicked off, we actually did a fan’s reaction to the team and it was Bellerin that the fans moaned about but that did not stop the Spaniard from putting in a great first half which nearly culminated in a brilliant assist from the left-back.

The Spaniard did a delightful chip come pass across the area and it was laid on perfectly for Alexandre Lacazette but unfortunately, the Frenchman failed to find the back of the net despite a valiant flying header.

Laca should have done better really.

