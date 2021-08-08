Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Ben White takes out Son with strong tackle – No foul

Ben White has been impressive for Arsenal so far today in his first start in Arsenal’s famous red and white.

Neither side has managed to break the deadlock just yet, but there has been plenty of action at both ends of the pitch, but White has definitely caught the eye with his performance thus far, and fans will love seeing this.

You have to say that our side is definitely on top at present, but we started a little on the backfoot before taking a grip of the game.

