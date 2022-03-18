Video: Benchcam returns from Arsenal’s convincing win over Leicester

Arsenal were in top form as they dispatched of Leicester City at the weekend, in a game which we could easily have won by more than the 2-0 scoreline, and the club’s social media has released a highlight reel of the dugout.

The boss appeared anxious and animated during the win, with the chance to move back into the top four having been achieved come full-time, but it is just pleasing to see how much it means to him, while we know the fans are feeling every minute of it also.

Does Arteta’s passion on the touchlines push the team to perform and keep them on their toes?

Patrick

