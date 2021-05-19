Video: Benteke clears away from defence to head home unchallenged

Christian Benteke has levelled the scores at Selhurst Park, removing Arsenal’s lead over Crystal Palace.

You could tell from early in the match that this match was going to pay with goals, and Nicolas Pepe broke the initial deadlock in the opening half.

On the hourmark Benteke has killed our lead however, and we will now have to pick ourselves up and get the lead back, or give up on European football for the new season.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Should the striker even be on the pitch at this point?

Patrick