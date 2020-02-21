Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Bernd Leno and Alexandre Lacazette reflect on 1-0 win over Olympiacos

Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette and Bernd Leno discuss last nights Europa League win in Athens.

Bernd Leno was on top form last night pulling off a string of crucial saves and Alexandre Lacazette was the match-winner and so it was very appropriate that they both were made available for the after-match interview with BT Sports.

Among the subjects discussed was obviously Bukayo Saka, a clean sheet and the Champions League as well as their own individual performances.

