Video – Bernd Leno twice keeps Arsenal in the game against Brighton

I know there has been much discussion on JustArsenal about whether we should have kept Emi Martinez in the summer, but some of Bernd Leno’s performances lately have been better than excellent.

There is never enough publicity given to great saves, so I thought it was worth reminding you what the German did against Brighton last night to keep us in the game…

Here is the first one…

Bernd Leno has ice in his veins, pass it on.#PLonPrime #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/lJ8pyePnJr — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

And here is the second…