Video: Bernd Leno own goal leaves Arsenal behind with little left on the clock

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has scored at the wrong end of the pitch to put Everton ahead at the Emirates.
Richarlison was deep alongside the goal-line when it looked like he would play into Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the box, but he has centred it closer to the goal, and somehow Leno has put it in his own net.
VAR gave a glimmer of hope as they checked the Brazilian for an offside in the build-up, but VAR was not on our side today.
Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport
Fingers crossed we can resurrect a result here, or the Europa League may soon be our only possible chance of European football for next season.
Patrick
Toothless Arsenal
Leno howler.
And Var is very consistent – only in robbing Arsenal.
A lot of distracting noices outside the stadium.
Martínez sale proving again a fantastic piece of business. For what 18M ?? One year and half of willian wages. But how much will it cost us to find a good keeper now ? While we had one that waited patiently 10years for his chance and showed love for this club. More than the loss of a good keeper, what was the signal sent to the team ? You can work hard. Make your way through the ranks, play well. But you won’t be guaranteed anything… Same wrong signals that was sent playing willian after he went to dubai during the pandemic. Sad. I don’t know what was the impact but i just watch our position in the table and that is awful. We can’t argue again that emery let an awful team.
We lost again because of Arteta’s poor team selection. You keep Martinelli on the bench and play an ineffective player called Nketiah and then remove Pepe and bring on Willian! I think Arteta has really exposed his poor assessment of his players. It is no surprise that we lost today. This was a self inflicted loss!
And no balogun. Was he injured ? We are very lucky if he signs… I don’t understand arteta management. Nketiah had 20 times the opportunities given to balogun which is the same age. When he was called, he delivered. But no rewards. Like martinelli. Like martinez.