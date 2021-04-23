Video: Bernd Leno own goal leaves Arsenal behind with little left on the clock

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has scored at the wrong end of the pitch to put Everton ahead at the Emirates.

Richarlison was deep alongside the goal-line when it looked like he would play into Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the box, but he has centred it closer to the goal, and somehow Leno has put it in his own net.

VAR gave a glimmer of hope as they checked the Brazilian for an offside in the build-up, but VAR was not on our side today.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Fingers crossed we can resurrect a result here, or the Europa League may soon be our only possible chance of European football for next season.

Patrick