Video: Bernd Leno refuses to be beaten by young Mason Greenwood

Marcus Rashford put the ball on a plate for Mason Greenwood to put Manchester United ahead against Arsenal, but Bernd Leno refused to beaten.

The English forwards combined beautifully to carve out the chance, but Leno was quick to shut his legs to deny the opportunity.

The goal would have been against the run of play however, with Arsenal very much having the better of the game thus far, but unless we open the scoring, it will all have counted for nothing.

Our side will need to be wary of another result like Leicester and Man City…

Patrick

Posted by

  1. JOHNGUNN.er says:
    November 1, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Today we win .COYG
    But even if it’s a repeat of the Leicester result it’s refreshing to see that we are playing the Arsenal way.
    Top four is still on irrespective of the result
    We are GUNNERS

