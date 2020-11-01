Video: Bernd Leno refuses to be beaten by young Mason Greenwood

Marcus Rashford put the ball on a plate for Mason Greenwood to put Manchester United ahead against Arsenal, but Bernd Leno refused to beaten.

The English forwards combined beautifully to carve out the chance, but Leno was quick to shut his legs to deny the opportunity.

The goal would have been against the run of play however, with Arsenal very much having the better of the game thus far, but unless we open the scoring, it will all have counted for nothing.

Leno denies Greenwood! ⛔ Rashford's pin-point pass finds the forward but he can't open the scoring! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Our side will need to be wary of another result like Leicester and Man City…

Patrick