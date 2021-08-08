Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bernd Leno saves Arsenal’s blushes by denying Son from close-range

There has been a lot of talk about Arsenal’s goalkeeping options this summer, but thankfully Bernd Leno appears to be in top form today, with just a week until the start of the new season.

While we are linked with a number of new shot-stoppers, Leno is making a statement on who will be the number one this term, keeping us level going into the break.

This was the most impressive of his saves so far today, somehow managing to deny Son from close-range early into the match.

Leno could definitely have been better last season, but so far today you cannot fault him, and hopefully he will be fully ready for the upcoming campaign.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bernd Leno Heung Min Son tottenham

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. LtDan says:
    August 8, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    What’s going on with Bellerin’s barnet. When did the mullet come back in fashion? 😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs