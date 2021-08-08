Video: Bernd Leno saves Arsenal’s blushes by denying Son from close-range

There has been a lot of talk about Arsenal’s goalkeeping options this summer, but thankfully Bernd Leno appears to be in top form today, with just a week until the start of the new season.

While we are linked with a number of new shot-stoppers, Leno is making a statement on who will be the number one this term, keeping us level going into the break.

This was the most impressive of his saves so far today, somehow managing to deny Son from close-range early into the match.

Great save from Bernd Leno to deny Heung-Min Son from close-range. #afc pic.twitter.com/mIXKpAqsEy — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 8, 2021

Leno could definitely have been better last season, but so far today you cannot fault him, and hopefully he will be fully ready for the upcoming campaign.

Patrick