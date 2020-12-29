Video: Bernd Leno teases Brighton as he does kick-ups under pressure

Arsenal are still working their way into the game as they attempt to get the opening goal, and Bernd Leno clearly isn’t lacking in confidence.

Despite the scores remaining level, the German shot-stopper has done some kick-ups inside his box with an on-running attacker, before passing his way out of trouble as he avoided being punished by the pass-back rule.

Bernd Leno has ice in his veins, pass it on.#PLonPrime #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/lJ8pyePnJr — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

Is Leno showing he has the composure to keep his cool under pressure, or was he simply taking a silly risk in front of goal?

Patrick