Video – Best game ever? Arsenal v Man United 1999 FA Cup Semi Final Replay

Anyone who watched this game from 21 years ago will remember it like it was yesterday. Arsenal and Man United were the totally dominant forces in England at the time. Arsene Wenger’s side had done the memorable double the year before 97/98, but Fergie was looking for revenge.

United were clear in the League and only Arsenal stood before them to try and stop them reaching the Final of the FA Cup, and it went to a replay at Villa Park after an initial 0-0 draw, but the relay was an absolute cracker and even then went to extra time after Dennis Bergkamp amazingly missed a penalty that would have been the match winner.

There was no love lost between the teams either and it was a very feisty match, with Roy Keane and Tony Adams as captains. The Gunners hadn’t even conceded a goal in 7 games, but United were always the ultimate test…

I won’t describe the game as there was just too much action to put in one post, so just sit back and enjoy the highlights…..

These were the teams that day 21 years and one day ago…..

Arsenal: Seaman, Dixon, Winterburn, Vieira, Adams, Ljungberg, Anelka, Bergkamp, Keown, Parlour, Petit. Subs: Bould, Vivas, Overmars, Lukic, Kanu.

Man Utd: Schmeichel, G. Neville, P. Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Beckham, Butt, Keane, Blomqvist, Solskjaer, Sheringham. Subs: Van Der Gouw, Yorke, Irwin, Scholes, Giggs.