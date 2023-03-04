Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bournemouth double their lead over Arsenal but the Gunners hit back

Arsenal and Bournemouth have both scored in quick succession to leave Arsenal trailing 2-1 at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Gunners were hit almost immediately by the opening goal, with the Cherries opening the scoring inside the opening 10 seconds, and they held onto that lead until the break.

They then doubled their lead just before the hourmark, but Thomas Partey has brought us back to the initial one-goal deficit.



