Video: Brendan Rodgers couldn’t hide his amazement at Ramsdale save

Another day, another super performance from Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, and Brendan Rodgers couldn’t control his expression after he pulled off a great save in the opening 45 minutes.

The shot-stopper had a few saves to make in the opening half as the Foxes fought to try and get back level after Thomas Partey’s header put us 1-0 up, but one in particular just before the break left the Leicester boss amazed.

Ramsdale definitely has that ‘wow’ factor, and should definitely be in the running for PL signing of the season, but this isn’t the first time we have been wowed by his amazing shot-stopping ability.

  1. Gun Smoke says:
    March 13, 2022 at 6:43 pm

    Ramsdale has that Wow factor indeed, I was so terrible upset why we weren’t going for a marquee goal keeper at the time,
    Well well well I was certainly made to eat my word, I love the kid.

    One thing am sure we must build this side around Partey and Odegaard.

    With Saka and Smith Row, Martinelli it beginning to look good

