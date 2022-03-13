Video: Brendan Rodgers couldn’t hide his amazement at Ramsdale save

Another day, another super performance from Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, and Brendan Rodgers couldn’t control his expression after he pulled off a great save in the opening 45 minutes.

The shot-stopper had a few saves to make in the opening half as the Foxes fought to try and get back level after Thomas Partey’s header put us 1-0 up, but one in particular just before the break left the Leicester boss amazed.

Brendan Rodgers' reaction to that Aaron Ramsdale save in the first half 😂 pic.twitter.com/FcgVnZ2u6j — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 13, 2022

Ramsdale definitely has that ‘wow’ factor, and should definitely be in the running for PL signing of the season, but this isn’t the first time we have been wowed by his amazing shot-stopping ability.

Patrick