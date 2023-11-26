Video Highlights – Brentford 0-1 Arsenal sees Gunners go top thanks to timely Kai Havertz winner

Arsenal claimed the top spot in the EPL table thanks to a Kai Havertz winner in the 89th minute, after a draw between Manchester City and Liverpool earlier in the day.
Although Leandro Trossard’s opening goal for Arsenal was disallowed by VAR, the defeat seemed harsh on Brentford, who also saw goals denied by exceptional clearances from Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko to save Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes.
Our Manager Mikel Arteta secured victory with a bold team selection, although the return of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus did not yield significant results.
Despite a ponderous display, Arsenal intensified their efforts in the second half. Thomas Frank’s well-drilled defense thwarted numerous attacks until Bukayo Saka’s moment of magic opened the door, allowing Kai Havertz to make a crucial contribution by heading home at the back post and sending us to the top of the table.
Enjoy the highlights, I ceertainly did!
Can just imagine the big German smiling face across the back pages.
The truth is the much maligned player has actually been playing better in recent times, but we have becomes a base on the constant look out for blood and scapegoat.
Forget about all the transgression against the lad, he’s an Arsenal player now, the gaffer needs to identify an area on the pitch for the big German and play him there on a consistent basis and cease playing him all over the pitch.
That approach of diagonal crosses into the box has been attempted all game but without success simply because our gameplay details did’nt include attracting their press to the opposite flank to give us a room for Bukayo,Oleks or Gabi to whip in the cross to our awaiting players set to arrive in the box to finally break the deadlock by heading the ball in COMFORTABLY. A very intelligent move by Havertz to execute the instruction given to him.