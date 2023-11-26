Video Highlights – Brentford 0-1 Arsenal sees Gunners go top thanks to timely Kai Havertz winner

Arsenal claimed the top spot in the EPL table thanks to a Kai Havertz winner in the 89th minute, after a draw between Manchester City and Liverpool earlier in the day.

Although Leandro Trossard’s opening goal for Arsenal was disallowed by VAR, the defeat seemed harsh on Brentford, who also saw goals denied by exceptional clearances from Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko to save Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes.

Our Manager Mikel Arteta secured victory with a bold team selection, although the return of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus did not yield significant results.

Despite a ponderous display, Arsenal intensified their efforts in the second half. Thomas Frank’s well-drilled defense thwarted numerous attacks until Bukayo Saka’s moment of magic opened the door, allowing Kai Havertz to make a crucial contribution by heading home at the back post and sending us to the top of the table.

Enjoy the highlights, I ceertainly did!

