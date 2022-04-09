Video: Brighton break the deadlock to rock Arsenal

Arsenal will be fuming after they allowed Brighton to open the scoring around the half-hour mark, with some defensive frailties being exposed.

The Gunners have had to shift their team around to accommodate injuries to both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, and it has meant that our team appears disjointed. The Seagulls will not mind however as their lack of cohesion has allowed them the opening to score the opening goal, with Lee Trossard smashing it home from inside the box.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports

There is plenty of time for us to settle, but there is little to tell us that we are going to get the right result here, but I’m relying on the manager to make the right changes at the right time to get the win.

Patrick