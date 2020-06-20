Video: Brighton level tie at 1-1 with scrappy goal

Arsenal are fighting for the three points at present, but find themselves level once again shortly after taking the lead.
Lewis Dunk is the man to get on the scoresheet, and you would have to wonder whether Bernd Leno would have been
Ugly goals count too! 😅
Brighton equalize through this goal mouth scramble, courtesy of Lewis Dunk! pic.twitter.com/3EU4rgQC1Z
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) June 20, 2020
Arsenal now have 10 minutes left to try and secure a much-needed win, which should well keep us in the hunt for European football.
Are the boys struggling playing Behind Closed Doors? Can Arteta rally the troops to secure victory?
Hard to stomach this team and their crap. Arteta looks out of ideas and management just cashing checks.
Best thing for Arsenal is lack of fans in the stadium. Quite a hole to dig out of, just disgusted with the ciub from top to bottom.
A listless Titanic not even trying to avoid iceburgs
this match showed a lot of our problems:
– the defense is NOT the main problem, our midfield is just average-good but nowhere near good enough for a title challenge
– our bench is a disaster
– yeah Özil is not as good as he was anymore and maybe he shouldnt be a starter next year but even a 35-40 year old unfit özil is miles better in the midfield than willock
– our attacking play is sooo lacking 5 years ago we lost all the top matches but we would win this kind of matches 3-0 easily, now we lose the top matches and draw or lose the others and sometimes scrap some wins
There’s nothing special about Arteta, and there’s certainly nothing special about the Arsenal team. The only special thing about the club is the badge. No spine, no energy. Jus a bunch of average players..
0-3, 1-2. HUMBUG GUNNERS ARE GOING TO LOSE ALL THE TEN GAMES. AND THEN, RELEGATION. AFTER 100 YEARS IN THE FIRST DIVISION. GREAT ARTETA, GREAT. YOU DID IT!