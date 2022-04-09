Arsenal now have a mountain to climb after Brighton took a 2-0 lead at the Emirates, leaving Arsenal just 20 minutes to claw the two-goal deficit back.

The Gunners have not been at their best today, and will likely blame their injured list for their struggles, but none of our rivals will care about the excuses.

Brighton have now punished us with two great strikes with our players failing to put pressure on our rivals, but there can be little complaint about the strike.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock sports

Patrick