Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Brighton v Arsenal match highlights

What a game that was but yet again Arsenal proved their doubters wrong beating Brighton 4-2 on their own ground. A brilliant way to end the year.

Arsenal now sits seven points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and it is now up to the rest to try and catch us.

Our performance yesterday was excellent overall, even with the two goals conceded and some of the teamwork we produced was scintillating.

I am sure you watched the game live yesterday but I am confident you will enjoy watching the highlights video below. I know I did.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal Women 3-2 Chelsea Who’s going to score Miedema & Mead’s goals in January clash?
Arsenal monitoring exciting 20-year-old Norwegian talent
Do Arsenal also need to provide competition for Gabriel in defence?
Posted by

Tags Brighton v Arsenal highlights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs