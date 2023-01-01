Video – Brighton v Arsenal match highlights

What a game that was but yet again Arsenal proved their doubters wrong beating Brighton 4-2 on their own ground. A brilliant way to end the year.

Arsenal now sits seven points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and it is now up to the rest to try and catch us.

Our performance yesterday was excellent overall, even with the two goals conceded and some of the teamwork we produced was scintillating.

I am sure you watched the game live yesterday but I am confident you will enjoy watching the highlights video below. I know I did.

