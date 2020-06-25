Video – Brilliant comments from match winner Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah once again justified Mikel Arteta picking him instead of Alexandre Lacazette by scoring the winner against Southampton earlier this evening.

One has to remember that Lacazette has not scored an away goal in 18 months now and even though it was a huge howler from the Saints keeper it was still quick thinking from the young striker that saw him capitalise on the error from Alex McCarthy.

Nketiah was speaking to Sky Sports straight after the victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men and while he is not as seasoned in front of the camera as some of his teammates he still found a gem of a comment “I could smell the uncertainty from the goalkeeper”