Video – Brilliant curler from Pepe to give Arsenal the lead

Despite Arsenal looking very dominant against Brighton, after the first hour it looked like it was going to Peter out into a 0-0 draw for a change, but suddenly our ost expensive signing Nicholas Pepe popped up with a moment of brilliance to curve into the top corner of Ryan’s goal from the right wing.

It was definitely a moment of class and let us hope the Gunners can kick on from here…

Come on you Gunners!

