Video – Brilliant reactions from Mikel Arteta and team against Chelsea

The legendary bench cam once again delivers with some brilliant footage.
The 2-2 draw with Chelsea was an absolute classic, it was one of those games when one’s emotions went on a rollercoaster ride. However, we rarely get to see how the game affects the emotions on the bench. Well, with the bench cam, we get that chance and it is very revealing.
Apart from all the celebrations and jumping up and down you also get to see how cool Mikel Arteta really is when there is adversity.
His reaction to Luiz getting sent off, for example, was calmness personified.
Anyway, no more spoilers, have a watch yourself. I guarantee you will love it.
This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal YouTube channel.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Love it! 👍
What a class manager we now have
This is better than the highlights videos.I see Pep in evrything MA does, from his body language, tactics to scolding the third official.
I’m really enjoying our performances under Arteta. One can see he has potential to be great, but that he’s severely handicapped in regards to budget, and quality of players. That said, he has only won 2 games in 7, both at home, and one against a Championship team, that should have beaten us by half time. That is not a criticism, I love Arteta, but fans really need to keep their feet on the ground.
Off topic, in response to Admin Martin
You may not allow articles of that type in regards to vulgarity, but there has been many provocative articles on here though. Fans go after each other on here do they not? Swearing may not be allowed (which I like), but ironically that is a bad thing, because it is a suppression of free speech. I might also add, that not everyone swears on AFTV. In fact, almost 100% comes directly after a game, when emotions are raw. You’re not telling me that some people on justarsenal don’t swear during, or right after a game. We only don’t see it, because a lack of free speech on here. AFTV has lots of other shows with no swearing at all. One should remember that Robbie almost acts like a punch bag for the fans right after a game. He owns and presents AFTV, but we never hear him swear.
Things have got very heated on this site with Wenger, and Ozil as key topics for example, which is exactly the same as AFTV. Take away the swearing/freedom of speech and fundamentally, AFTV is just the same as justarsenal. In fact, given that fans can hide behind a keyboard on blog sites, you end up seeing far more toxicity than you ever see on a vlog show such as AFTV.
You’re also missing my main point. It’s more the toxicity, and negative narrative, that AFTV is being accused of. As I have just pointed out, one could easily accuse this site of exactly the same. The only difference is the size of the audience.
I love this site, but it’s a major case of hypocrisy going after AFTV, especially as this site is against free speech.
So, you continue to compare this site to AFTV. There is literally no point debating this any further with you. But I will say this, what you have written twice now I personally take as a gross insult. Let’s leave it at that, please.