Video – Brilliant reactions from Mikel Arteta and team against Chelsea

The legendary bench cam once again delivers with some brilliant footage.

The 2-2 draw with Chelsea was an absolute classic, it was one of those games when one’s emotions went on a rollercoaster ride. However, we rarely get to see how the game affects the emotions on the bench. Well, with the bench cam, we get that chance and it is very revealing.

Apart from all the celebrations and jumping up and down you also get to see how cool Mikel Arteta really is when there is adversity.

His reaction to Luiz getting sent off, for example, was calmness personified.

Anyway, no more spoilers, have a watch yourself. I guarantee you will love it.

This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal YouTube channel.

