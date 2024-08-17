Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Brilliant Saka puts Arsenal two up against Wolves

Bukayo Saka has once again showcased his brilliance with a stunning goal against Wolves this afternoon at the Emirates.

Before the goal, Wolves had been applying some pressure, and there was some slack defending from the Arsenal players, but Saka’s fantastic strike quickly settled any nerves.

The 22-year-old cut inside and unleashed a powerful shot with his lethal left foot, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. In fact, words can hardly do the goal justice—watch one of the videos below to truly appreciate the beauty of Saka’s strike.

