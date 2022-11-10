Video: Bukayo Saka advertisement sends powerful message to fans

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was one of the players who came in for all kinds of abuse following the European Championships, and he has been a part of an advertisement sending a message to the fans.

With the World Cup in Qatar right around the corner, it is timely to remind fans how to behave after what happened 18 months ago, and Saka has been a part of an advert by Beats by Dre sending a message to to a number of individuals.

It is a shame that so many people are unable to control their emotions, and allow themselves to abuse others when things go wrong, but it isn’t just the pressure from those angles that professionals have to deal with. There is opinions everywhere that cannot be gotten away from, and we certainly have ours. The best around have to find ways to deal with that, but the abuse they receive shouldn’t be normalised.

Patrick

