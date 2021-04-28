Video: Bukayo Saka awarded with his first prestigious individual award

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been named Young Player of the Year by the London Football Awards.

The 19 year has been enjoying his second season as a first-team regular in our side, and has already earned his place amongst our most important players.

The youngster was awarded with a new contract last season, and he has now earned his first solo award for his efforts.

THE WINNER OF THE #LFA21 YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD IS… The dangerous and consistent provider for @Arsenal's left-wing, @BukayoSaka87!! At just 19 years old, Saka is setting his football career to be in line with the greats!@Willow_Fdn pic.twitter.com/o7GPa5xs3g — London Football Awards (@TheLFAOfficial) April 27, 2021

This will surely be one of many solo awards that Saka will pick up in the coming years, and he has to be favourite to lift the Arsenal Player of the Year this season also.

Patrick