Video: Bukayo Saka awarded with his first prestigious individual award

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been named Young Player of the Year by the London Football Awards.

The 19 year has been enjoying his second season as a first-team regular in our side, and has already earned his place amongst our most important players.

The youngster was awarded with a new contract last season, and he has now earned his first solo award for his efforts.

This will surely be one of many solo awards that Saka will pick up in the coming years, and he has to be favourite to lift the Arsenal Player of the Year this season also.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka London Football Awards

