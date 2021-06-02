Video: Bukayo Saka breaks his duck for England ahead of Euro 2020

Bukayo Saka has scored his first ever goal for England ahead of the upcoming European Championships, putting England 1-0 up over Austria.
The youngster was confirmed in the final 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament yesterday, on a day where he was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award, and he has added to that today with his debut goal.
Love it, @BukayoSaka87! 🤩pic.twitter.com/0847TROscp
— England (@England) June 2, 2021
Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport
This has definitely been a special week for our young Gun, and I can’t help but believe there is much more to come for young Bukayo as he gets going for his country.
Is he destined to play a key role for England this summer?
Patrick
