Video: Bukayo Saka breaks his duck for England ahead of Euro 2020

Bukayo Saka has scored his first ever goal for England ahead of the upcoming European Championships, putting England 1-0 up over Austria.

The youngster was confirmed in the final 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament yesterday, on a day where he was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award, and he has added to that today with his debut goal.





Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport

This has definitely been a special week for our young Gun, and I can’t help but believe there is much more to come for young Bukayo as he gets going for his country.

Is he destined to play a key role for England this summer?

Patrick