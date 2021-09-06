Video: Bukayo Saka caps off his birthday with England’s fourth goal of the game

England beat Andorra by a 4-0 scoreline yesterday, with Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka getting his name on the scoresheet.

We went into the break 1-0 up, but made a triple substitution on the hourmark to bring on Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount, and it didn’t take long for us to turn the screw.

Harry Kane earned and scored our second, before Jesse Lingard added his second of the game, before our very own Saka closed out the game with the below effort.

Our wonderkid celebrated his 20th birthday in style with the goal, while the same can’t be said for Patrick Bamford who had started the fixture up front on his birthday, but wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet.

