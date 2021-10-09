Video: Bukayo Saka combines with Phil Foden for England to score great team goal

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has scored to put England 2-0 up over Andorra this evening, thanks to a great assist by Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Another sign of the Three Lions bright future witnessing the two young Englishman combining in spectacular fashion, with the ball over the top to find the run of our youngster, who controlled it sublimely before smashing it over the goalkeeper into the net.



Pictures courtesy of ITV

The young Gunner continues to thrive in the England setup, just as he has at club level, and I wouldn’t rule him out from adding another this evening.

Patrick