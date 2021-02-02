Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bukayo Saka denied delightful goal by VAR

Bukayo Saka looked to have opened the scoring early in the first-half against Wolves, but VAR stepped in to scrub of Arsenal’s opener.

The Gunners have started brightly, with Saka testing Rui Patricio early on, and he will be full of confidence after his strike that rippled the net, despite Alexandre Lacazette having been offside before teeing up our young star.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock when Saka found the net we could have been eyeing a convincing win, but we may have to calm such expectations.

