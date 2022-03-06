Video: Bukayo Saka finds the roof of the net to regain Arsenal’s lead

Bukayo Saka has fired Arsenal back into the lead against Watford against the run of play.

The Gunners took the early lead when Martin Odegaard showed his composure in the box, but Cucho Hernandez levelled things with a neat overhead kick.

The home side were then piling forwards and looking dangerous, but a neat one-two between Alexandre Lacazette and Saka saw the youngster fire his effort into the roof of the net, with the goalkeeper diving the wrong way.

"He's made one and scored one!" 💪 Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal back in front against Watford with a clinical finish 🎯 pic.twitter.com/89ffLWp8Xx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

We’ve taken a grip on the game again after our latest goal, and can hopefully build on our lead this time around.



