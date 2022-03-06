Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Bukayo Saka finds the roof of the net to regain Arsenal’s lead

Bukayo Saka has fired Arsenal back into the lead against Watford against the run of play.

The Gunners took the early lead when Martin Odegaard showed his composure in the box, but Cucho Hernandez levelled things with a neat overhead kick.

The home side were then piling forwards and looking dangerous, but a neat one-two between Alexandre Lacazette and Saka saw the youngster fire his effort into the roof of the net, with the goalkeeper diving the wrong way.

We’ve taken a grip on the game again after our latest goal, and can hopefully build on our lead this time around.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH Arteta talks about Odegaard, the top four race and the next big transfer window

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Watford

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Fk says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:52 pm

    PURE CLASS

    Reply
  2. Silentstan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Good job we can attack because the back line is poor. Tierney and Gabriel pulling 3/10’s. Gabriel so immature and slow in thinking.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs