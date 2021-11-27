Video: Bukayo Saka finished off a fine team move to break the deadlock

Arsenal have finally broken the deadlock against Newcastle thanks to some neat interchanging up field.

Bukayo Saka was the man to put it away, as well as being involved in the build-up also, with Nuno Tavares putting him in behind the defence.

We always looked like we were likely to get the opening goal, with our rivals mostly sitting back and letting us come at them, but it took some clever passing to open up the relegation-threatened side.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

Unfortunately, shortly after the goal the youngster has pulled up and complaining of an issue, and he has now been replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

