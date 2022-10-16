Video: Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal ahead from the tightest of angles

Bukayo Saka has managed to fire Arsenal into the lead in Leeds with a great finish from a tight angle shortly before the break.

The game is running around 40 minutes behind schedule after electrical issues prevented the VAR and referee’s comms equipment to work properly, but that doesn’t seem to have affected much.

Both sides have turned up to play today, and it has been a sketchy challenge for both sides, but after building up some pressure, we finally took the lead thanks to a wonderful strike by Saka, who added his fourth goal in just seven days.

Bukayo Saka he scores goals from absolutely nowhere!!! pic.twitter.com/9vnuHT5vRQ — jessie (@jesshoskingx) October 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

The youngster is very much the man of the minute as he continues his fine run of form in front of goal, and that effort could prove to be crucial as we look to end Leeds unbeaten home run this term.

Patrick