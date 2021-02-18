Video: Bukayo Saka gets us straight back level moments after setback

Benfica took the lead against us from the penalty spot only moments ago, but Arsenal are already level.

Bukayo Saka was the man to get the final touch on the ball, but it was a great team effort which resulted in Martin Odegaard teeing up the youngster to pass into the net from close range.

Arsenal are back on level terms, away goal secured, and it's Bukayo Saka once again! Lovely pass from Odegaard in the build-up 👌 A nervy wait for VAR but the goal is good ✅ pic.twitter.com/CrCtmCXESH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and RMC Sport

We had only trailed for around two minutes of play, when Emile Smith Rowe was penalised for a handball in our own box, and we didn’t wait long for our young stars to do the damage at the other end.

Patrick