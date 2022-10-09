Video – Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead in the final minute of added time against Liverpool

After Liverpool scored the equaliser it looked like Arsenal were hanging on for dear life to try and get through to half time wthout conceding again. I must admit I was getting very worried, but deep into the 5 minutes time added on, the Gunners managed to get the ball into the Liverpool half.

Of course it was that man Martinelli once again who opened up the Liverpool defence and it was very easy for him to pick out Saka waiting in the box.

Great game! Great goal!

And Arsenal lead at the break…

SAKA PUTS ARSENAL BACK IN FRONT 🔴 What a counter-attack! ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/In35yzcZh2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022