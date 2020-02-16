Video – Bukayo Saka gives reaction to his fantastic assist for Nicolas Pepe goal

Bukayo Saka left two Newcastle players floundering with his brilliant footwork.

Bukayo Saka came of age today, he was simply brilliant and the assist he provided for Nicolas Pepe confirms how good the teenager is.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang standing next to him Saka explained what he was intending to do and who he was looking to pass the ball to.

I will not provide any spoilers and let you all listen for yourself.

This video comes courtesy of Sky Sports via their official Twitter account.

"Whoops…" 😂 Bukayo Saka relives his nutmeg and assist for Arsenal's second goal v Newcastle 📱 Recap #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC pic.twitter.com/Q9chUYkDLu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

