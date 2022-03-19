Video: Bukayo Saka hits double figures as he puts Arsenal ahead

Arsenal have taken the lead over Aston Villa thanks to Bukayo Saks’s striker on the half-hour mark.

The Gunners have been in top form once again early on, immediately taking the game to our rivals and instigating our pressing game which has been so successful of late.

Our hard work has finally paid dividends thanks to our young England international’s effort from the edge of the box, beating former shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez in goal.

Bukayo Saka strikes for Arsenal 🔥 That's double figures in terms of goals this season as he gives Arsenal the lead at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/paOIYCiUj3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2022

Our young forward has now hit 10 goals for the first time in a single season, joining Emile Smith Rowe in doing the feat also this term, but be has been on the wrong end of a bad foul from Tyrone Mings here shortly after the goal, and it could well be that he doesn’t see out the full 90 minutes here.

Patrick