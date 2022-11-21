Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Bukayo Saka makes it 2-0 against Iran

Despite all the controversy surrounding the World Cup England have just got to keep calm and deal with whatever is put in front of them.

Today it’s Iran, who have only lost two of their last 21 games, despite being considered a minnow in this competition.

But after a settling in half hour,  Bellingham put the Lions ahead, and then with just two minutes before half-time, Arsenal Bukayo Saka got a great goal to double our lead with a beautiful strike.

Watch and enjoy!

Beautiful volley from our very own Golden boy….

Here is another one, depending where you live…

And Sterling makes it three before the end of added time!

