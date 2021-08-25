Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bukayo Saka makes it four for Arsenal as we look to run riot

Arsenal have moved 4-0 up over West Brom this evening shortly into the second half thanks to Bukayo Saka‘s effort.

The young Englishman has put the tie to bed with our fourth of the match, and there is still plenty of time for more goals.

We have a strong line-up on the pitch, whilst our Championship opponents moved to make 11 changes from the team that played at the weekend, but while the scoreline is what should be expected, we have had some confidence issues of late.

Bukayo Saka has seemed to be lacking match fitness in our previous matches also, but he looks sharp this evening, and is well deserving of his goal.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

How many more are we expecting with over half an hour remaining?

