Video: Bukayo Saka makes it three as Arsenal run riot over Spurs

Boy wonder Bukayo Saka has added a third for Arsenal to make it 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in a one-side affair.

The Gunners don’t look like stopping any time soon as Saka adds to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meaning that both ESR and Saka have a goal and an assist each at this early point in the match.

It was a sweetly taken goal by our young winger too, cutting inside


  1. Shone says:
    September 26, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Good win….3 nil first half… sweet vibes mehn

    Lots of positives today.

    Next match…. we move

  2. Tas says:
    September 26, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Arteta was all smiles before the match he must of known something

