Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bukayo Saka marks his CL debut with the opening Arsenal goal

Arsenal have wasted little time in opening the scoring against PSV in their first Champions League match in six years.

The Gunners needed just eight minutes of play before finding the back of the net, with our starboy Bukayo Saka marking his Champions League debut with an early goal.

Martin Odegaard had taken the initial shot from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper could only parry the ball into the path of our young superstar, who made no mistake in front of goal.

You would hope that our only goal will have settled any angst from the build-up to tonight’s outing, and with any luck this wont be the only goal we are celebrating this evening.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka PSV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs