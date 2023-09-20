Video: Bukayo Saka marks his CL debut with the opening Arsenal goal

Arsenal have wasted little time in opening the scoring against PSV in their first Champions League match in six years.

The Gunners needed just eight minutes of play before finding the back of the net, with our starboy Bukayo Saka marking his Champions League debut with an early goal.

Martin Odegaard had taken the initial shot from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper could only parry the ball into the path of our young superstar, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Bukayo Saka gets Arsenal off the mark! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/IhlTK7Wswh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

You would hope that our only goal will have settled any angst from the build-up to tonight’s outing, and with any luck this wont be the only goal we are celebrating this evening.

Patrick