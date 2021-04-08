Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bukayo Saka misses one-on-one chance to put Arsenal ahead

Arsenal are yet to break the deadlock in their Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague, despite enjoying the better of the half.

Just before the half-hour mark, Saka had the ideal opportunity to put the Gunners ahead in the tie however.

Saka broke free inside the box as he run at the goalkeeper, but his effort went hopelessly wide of the far-post.


Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

As you can see the flag goes up but the replay clearly shows that VAR would have had to have overturned the decision.

There is still plenty of time to put things right, but it would have been nice to get the early breakthrough.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Slavia Prague

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    April 8, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    I have to be honest.
    WATCHING THIS LACKLUSTRE FIRST HALF WITH ITS GENERAL LACK OF EFFORT AND ONLY SPORADIC CLOSING DOWN, I CANNOT SEE ANY WAY OUR LOT CAN WIN THIS COMPETITION.

    We are simply not good enough; nowhere near! Whyever is Martinelli not playing,as it is crying out for him, TBH!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs