Video: Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal into the early lead

Bukayo Saka has put Arsenal into the lead against Norwich minutes into the clash.

The Gunners have wasted little time in taking advantage of our opponent’s personnel problems to take the lead inside the opening six minutes.

Pictures courtesy of Astro Supersport

Manchester City and Southampton have also scored early into their matches, with the Saints leading against West Ham who are in competition with us for the top four at present.

The early goal will no doubt have us hoping for a big win this afternoon, and the team certainly looks to be brimming with confidence as they go in search of such a thing.

Patrick

