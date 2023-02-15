Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Bukayo Saka shrugs off Ederson’s mind games to level against Man City

Arsenal have got themselves back on level terms with Manchester City thanks to Bukayo Saka’s penalty kick.

The Gunners have been arguably the better side this evening, but found themselves trailing after Kevin De Bruyne had latched onto a mistake by Takehiro Tomiyasu in defence, but we’ve managed to get it back to 1-1 before the break.

Goalkeeper Ederson had continually pointed to his right, seemingly in an attempt to sway Saka to dive the opposite way, but the goalkeeper ended up diving to his left wrongly giving Saka an open half of the goal for his equaliser.


This game could still go either way, but I feel like we have the advantage at present.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Man City

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs