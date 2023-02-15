Arsenal have got themselves back on level terms with Manchester City thanks to Bukayo Saka’s penalty kick.

The Gunners have been arguably the better side this evening, but found themselves trailing after Kevin De Bruyne had latched onto a mistake by Takehiro Tomiyasu in defence, but we’ve managed to get it back to 1-1 before the break.

Goalkeeper Ederson had continually pointed to his right, seemingly in an attempt to sway Saka to dive the opposite way, but the goalkeeper ended up diving to his left wrongly giving Saka an open half of the goal for his equaliser.

Arsenal is back in it! Bukayo Saka converts the penalty for the equalizing goal! (via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/Ss6oqKfafQ — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) February 15, 2023

This game could still go either way, but I feel like we have the advantage at present.

Patrick