Video: Bukayo Saka smashes it home from outside the box

Bukayo Saka has scored yet again to put Arsenal 3-0 up in Norwich.

The Gunners have been in top form this afternoon, and our youngster Saka has been clinical in front of goal.

He opened the scoring in the opening six minutes, and with just over 20 minutes to play he has added a second. This time his effort comes from outside the box, as he smashed his placed effort into the far side of the goal.

Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

Will we add a fourth?

Patrick

