Video: Bukayo Saka thanks the Arsenal fans ‘energy’ for pushing them to victory

Arsenal were at their best this afternoon when putting the sword to Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates, and Bukayo Saka insists that the fans deserve credit for playing their part in the win.

The Gunners sped into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes of play with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka getting the goals, but the atmosphere was amazing from the kick-off.

The feeling around the club is sky-high again after stringing a number of wins together, as well as with a number of our first-team players hitting top form, and with the fans onside we could well continue our rise up the table.

