Video: Calum Chambers admits ‘bittersweet’ return to action

Calum Chambers made his first Premier League start in over 14 months, but the Arsenal defender’s return was ruined by the result.

The defender wasn’t at fault for the goal, although he was the target of the pass which resulted in Burnley’s equaliser, and he can’t help but feel ‘bittersweet’ on his long awaited return.

💬 "It's a bittersweet moment to be honest." 📺 Watch the full interview with @CalumChambers95 on Arsenal Player 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 6, 2021

Chambers last league start came against Chelsea in Mikel Arteta’s first official game in charge back in December 2019, and has been regaining his match fitness following a lengthy spell sidelined with a knee injury.

How did Chambers overall performance serve?

Patrick