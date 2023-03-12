Video: Captain Odegaard shows off his composure to make it three

Captain Martin Odegaard has made it 3-0 to Arsenal just before the break, leaving Fulham at risk of an embarrassing defeat.

The Gunners have wasted no time in putting their London rivals on the backfoot in their own stadium, storming into a 3-0 lead before half-time despite having a goal ruled out by VAR, with Odegaard joining Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes on the scoresheet.

THREE FOR ARSENAL 🔥 Martin Odegaard 👏 pic.twitter.com/nnmEe2jLMO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2023

This could be a cricket score here with the way things are going, with our rivals struggling to keep our attacking flow at bay.

