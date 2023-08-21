Video: Captain Odegard keeps his calm to put Arsenal ahead at Palace

It took Arsenal over an hour to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park, with Martin Odegaard finding the goal from the penalty spot.
ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD! ✅🔴
As cool as you like from Odegaard 😎 pic.twitter.com/pqdkmaNBnc
At this time Arsenal should have learned. Analyses from the team’s first two games, and winning narrowly winning should tell you that Thomas Partey needs to play along with Rice in the midfield to withstand the pressure in a 4-2-3-1 formation (with Partey and Rice being the two midfielders playing in front of the defense).
Lastly, the team needs to see every single game as its last game to win the Premier League.
Writing from Liberia, West Africa