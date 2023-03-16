Video: Captain Xhaka gives Arsenal the early advantage against Sporting

Granit Xhaka has fired Arsenal into the lead early on against Sporting CP.

The Gunners have started brightly this evening, putting pressure on our rivals in this crunch encounter, and we haven’t had to wait long for that to pay off.

Gabriel Martinelli beat the offside trap to get in behind the defence to get the initial shot away, but the keeper could only manage to knock the ball into Xhaka’s path to send it home.

A captain's contribution 🙌 Granit Xhaka comes up with a big goal for Arsenal and The Emirates is rocking.#UEL pic.twitter.com/UIMewlYGEb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2023

Patrick